Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund begins process to return investors’ money

The fund house has also said that the trustees will appoint an independent advisor to assist with the liquidation of the portfolios.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund, which shuttered six debt schemes in April, will soon start the voting exercise so that investors start getting their money back. The fund house has also said that the trustees will appoint an independent advisor to assist with the liquidation of the portfolios.

In a letter to investors on Thursday, Franklin Templeton Asset Management president Sanjay Sapre said the reason for winding up these six schemes was to preserve the value of investments and return the money at the earliest.

However, this would require vote of unit holders and authorisation for the trustees to take the next steps as per Regulation 41 of SEBI (Mutual Fund) Regulation 1996.

“Once the trustees receive authorization from you, next steps include monetisation of assets and distributing monies from the respective schemes. An important point to note is that the payment schedule/payouts can only be finalised and implemented, post the successful completion of the voting process,” said Sapre in the letter.

Over the next few days, Trustees of Franklin Templeton MF will send investors in the six schemes under winding up, an email with a “notice” related to the “voting process”. The notice will be sent for each scheme separately. The voting activity will be conducted separately for each of the six schemes. In other words, an investor in one or more schemes would be required to vote separately for each scheme they hold investments in.

The exact process of the voting has not been announced by the fund house. Mail sent to Franklin Templeton remained unanswered at the time of going to press. However, market participants say that it will be a simple online page where investors will be given an option to vote whether they agree or disagree- authorising trustee or any other person to take steps for winding up the schemes.

If 50% of investors vote in favour of winding up then next steps for disposal of the assets of the scheme and distribution of the proceeds to the unit holders will start. However, regulations are silent if the fund house does not get approval from 50% of the investors, claim industry experts. It is estimated that there are around three lakh investors in six schemes which have been closed by the fund house.

“Some investors believe that by voting in the “negative”, the winding up will be reversed and that the six schemes will recommence the redemption and subscription process. This is not true. If trustees do not receive authorisation to proceed with disposal of assets of the scheme, this may delay the process of monetising such assets and distribution of proceeds,” said Sapre.

On April 23, six schemes collectively worth Rs 25,800 crore were wound down — Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund. The fund house had stated that closing of schemes was due to the severe market dislocation and illiquidity caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.