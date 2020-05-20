Franklin Templeton appoints Kotak Mahindra Bank to assist in monetising assets of 6 wind-up schemes

The appointment will provide the trustees with the added experience and ability to monetise assets at the earliest possible time.

Franklin Templeton Trustee Services has appointed Kotak Mahindra Bank to work together with Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) to assist the trustees in monetising portfolios of the six schemes that are being wound up.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, through its debt capital markets team, will work closely with the Franklin Templeton Trustees, to assist with all portfolio actions in these six schemes that are being wound up, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund said in a statement.

Trustees of Franklin Templeton MF said that Kotak Mahindra Bank, a highly reputed firm with strong corporate governance practices and deep financial market experience, will, wherever required, act as their agent and provide its independent advice and assistance to the trustees through the entire process.

The appointment will provide the trustees with the added experience and ability to monetise assets at the earliest possible time. “Franklin Templeton is committed to ensuring an orderly and equitable exit for all investors at the earliest possible time, and we will partner with the board of trustees and Kotak Mahindra Bank to ensure an efficient wind-up of these schemes, while preserving maximum value for our investors,” said Sanjay Sapre, president of Franklin Templeton India.

Sujata Guhathakurta, president (debt capital markets) at Kotak Mahindra Bank, said the bank is looking forward to working closely with the trustees and the asset management company (AMC) to assist them in wind-up of these schemes.

Last month, the fund house had closed six of its debt funds, citing redemption pressures and lack of liquidity in the bond markets. These schemes, together having an estimate amount of over Rs 25,000 crore assets under management, were Franklin India Low Duration Fund, Franklin India Dynamic Accrual Fund, Franklin India Credit Risk Fund, Franklin India Short Term Income Plan, Franklin India Ultra Short Bond Fund, and Franklin India Income Opportunities Fund.