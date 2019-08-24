Frankfurt Motor Show: The future of Hyundai’s electric vehicle design

The new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language.

At the forthcoming IAA Frankfurt Motor Show (September 10-22), Hyundai Motor will display the company’s focus towards the future direction of car design. Inspired by looking back at the brand’s first model in the 1970s, the ‘45’ fully-electric concept car will act as a symbolic milestone for Hyundai’s future EV design.

The new concept accentuates the forward-driven design direction while exploring the evolution of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design language. ‘Sensuous’ stands for enhanced emotional values that customers can experience through design, and ‘Sportiness’ is determined to implement those values through innovative mobility solutions. The design philosophy strips away complexity celebrating the clean lines and minimalistic structure of the original Hyundai Pony.

The Hyundai ‘45’ concept car will be unveiled to the world on September 10. In India, the company’s arm Hyundai Motor India Ltd sells the Kona EV, which is not a ‘born electric’ car, but the Kona petrol turned into electric. Hyundai Motor is reportedly developing a compact SUV on a new platform, called the Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which it’s building exclusively for EVs.