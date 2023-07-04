FPSB India appoints Krishan Mishra as new CEO

The Financial Planning Standards Board of India (FPSB India) announced that it has appointed Krishan Mishra as its Chief Executive Officer, with effect from 1 August 2023. FPSB India is the Indian subsidiary of FPSB Ltd, the global standards-setting body for the financial planning profession and owner of the international Certified Financial Planner (CFP) certification program.

As the CEO of the company, Mishra will lead the strategy and operations of FPSB India and champion the advancement of the financial planning profession in India.

Mishra has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services, education and technology sectors, across operations, business and strategy development, marketing and corporate sales. He has held a variety of leadership positions including Country Head-International Business (India and South Asia) of Becker Professional Education; Head of North and East India of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants; and Regional Head (East) and Business Head-Channel Business at HCL Infosystems Ltd. Before these, he has spent over a decade in the financial services industry.

“Krishan’s experience in the financial services and education sectors, combined with his strategic expertise, will support the growth of the Indian CFP professional community and propel the financial planning profession in India forward,” said FPSB CEO Dante De Gori.

“I’m honored to take the helm of FPSB India as its CEO to continue to strengthen the CFP professional community in India. With five years of consecutive growth in the number of CFP professionals, the value of CFP certification remains strong in our country, and I’m committed to supporting practitioners who commit to rigorous standards of competency, ethics and practice to benefit the financial planning profession and members of the public,” said Krishan Mishra.

Mishra is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT), Delhi and the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India, Ahmedabad. He is also a Chartered Manager Fellow from the Chartered Management Institute, UK.