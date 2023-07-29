scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Foxconn looks to invest $2 billion in India over 5 years

The investment will be across its electronic manufacturing facilities, semiconductors etc, Foxconn chairman Young Liu told a leading business news channel.

Written by FE Bureau
Foxconn , industry news
Liu expressed optimism about India's semiconductor mission. (IE)

Taiwanese electronic component major Foxconn said on Friday it is looking to invest $2 billion in India over the next five years.

The investment will be across its electronic manufacturing facilities, semiconductors etc, Foxconn chairman Young Liu told a leading business news channel.

Also Read

The announcement from Foxconn comes at a time when the company is looking for an alternative supply chain away from China. Foxconn is one of the key contract manufacturers of iPhones and a beneficiary of the government’s production linked incentive scheme.

Also Read

Speaking at the SemiconIndia 2023 event, Liu said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi once mentioned to me that IT stands for India and Taiwan. Honourable Prime Minister, Taiwan is and will be your most trusted and reliable partner… Let’s do this together.”

Liu also expressed optimism about India’s semiconductor mission.

“I am very optimistic about the way India is taking into the semiconductor space. The ecosystem for chips in India is for the very brave. India has said its government has a high say-do ratio. This kind of trust is important because India’s semiconductor development is just starting,”he said.

The company recently exited the $19.5 billion joint venture with Vedanta for setting up a semiconductor unit in Gujarat. The split of the joint venture between Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta and Foxconn was mainly owing to culture issues, a government official said.

Also Read

While Vedanta has mentioned that the company has identified its technology partner and will soon finalise its plans, Foxconn is yet to find any partner to start its semiconductor manufacturing project.

On Thursday, Reuters reported that Foxconn subsidiary is in talks to invest up to $200 million in Tamil Nadu to build a new plant for electronic components.

More Stories on
Foxconn
industry news

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 29-07-2023 at 05:45 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS