Foxconn employees arrested for trying to make forced entry

Seeking government’s intervention in the matter, the agitated employees resorted to make a forced entry today and were arrested, police said. (Reuters)

For the second time within a few days, 175 employees at electronic parts maker Foxconn were today arrested for trying to make a forced entry into the manufacturing facility at Nokia Special Economic Zone at Sriperumbudur near here.

The employees of the company were against the management decision to offer voluntary retirement scheme or severance package to them as the company had suspended production at the facility last week.

Foxconn India suspended production from the two facilities at Sriperumbudur from December 22 following the decline of orders in the wake of Nokia India suspending its production from the facility, which employs 1,700 people.

In a notice to the employees, a copy of which was circulated to Labour Department, Foxconn said “in order to reach for an amicable solution, it is now informed that the company has decided to offer VRS or severance package”.

Fearing job losses, around 200 employees last week staged a protest in front of the facility and later tried to make forced entry who were arrested. They were released later.

“We want our jobs. We are ready to work at the facility but the management is asking us to go. We cannot accept that”, a representative of Foxconn India Employees Union told PTI.

Three rounds of tripartite talks were held in the presence of Labour Commissioner, Sriperumbudur, but it remained inconclusive. The fourth round of talks are scheduled to take place on December 31.