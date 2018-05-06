Four of top-10 most valued companies add Rs 39,603 cr in m-cap; HDFC Bank gains most

Four of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 39,603.27 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer. (Reuters)

Four of the top-10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 39,603.27 crore in market valuation last week, with HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainer. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the gainers, while Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, HUL, Maruti Suzuki India, Infosys and ONGC suffered losses in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday. The losses made by these companies (Rs 36,287.82 crore) was less than the total gains of the four firms. From the top-10 companies list, HDFC Bank’s valuation soared Rs 17,242.88 crore to Rs 5,16,239.81 crore.

The m-cap of HDFC zoomed Rs 9,178.84 crore to Rs 3,20,531.22 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank surged Rs 8,194.83 crore to Rs 2,34,705.71 crore. TCS’ valuation jumped Rs 4,986.72 crore to Rs 6,66,334.80 crore. On the other hand, RIL’s m-cap slumped Rs 25,844.31 crore to Rs 6,04,340.77 crore and that of Maruti declined Rs 2,987.58 crore to Rs 2,62,176.79 crore. Infosys’ valuation dropped Rs 2,675.55 crore to Rs 2,56,176.27 crore and that of ITC dipped Rs 2,135.76 crore to Rs 3,38,669.18 crore.

The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) went down by Rs 2,067.12 crore to Rs 3,17,103.47 crore and that of ONGC fell by Rs 577.5 crore to Rs 2,31,383.23 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, TCS held the numero-uno position, followed by RIL, HDFC Bank, ITC, HDFC, HUL, Maruti, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ONGC. Over the last week the Sensex lost 54.32 points, or 0.16 per cent, while the Nifty dropped 74.05 points, or 0.69 per cent.