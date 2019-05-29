Four directors of Manpasand Beverages submit resignation

Published: May 29, 2019 3:53:57 AM

Four directors of Vadodara-based Rs 1,000-crore Manpasand Beverages (MBL) have resigned in the past following raids and arrest of the company’s managing director Abhishek Singh.

manpsand, manpasand beveragesOn last Friday, multi locational searches were conducted by the CGST sleuths on premises of the Vadodara based company on last Thursday.

Four directors of Vadodara-based Rs 1,000-crore Manpasand Beverages (MBL) have resigned in the past following raids and arrest of the company’s managing director Abhishek Singh, his brother Harshvardhan Singh and the company’s CFO Paresh Thakker by the sleuths of Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) over the weekend on charges of GST related irregularities.

MBL’s independent directors Milind Babar, Bharat Vyas, director Dhruv Agrawal and non-executive director Vishal Sood have tendered their resignations. As per the statutory requirement, MBL management has updated the stock exchanges (BSE/NSE) about these developments, said an official of the company requesting anonymity.

The official of the company also informed that the board meeting of the company scheduled for Tuesday has also been cancelled and the new dates would be decided in due course. MBL’s CMD Dhirendra Singh could not be contacted, but it is believed that the company would contest allegations in accordance with the due process of law.

The searches resulted into unveiling of a huge racket of creating fake/dummy units for availing fraudulent credit and committing tax evasion worth Rs 40 crore and involving turnover of around Rs 300 crore.
The investigation has unearthed a network of more than 30 fake units located in various parts of the country which were used for committing fraud by availing illegal credit. The investigation regarding beneficiary of the fraud and web of shell companies is under progress. The company’s standalone income for the fiscal 2017-18 was around `980 crore and net profit was nearly Rs 100 crore.

