Four aircraft grounded due to non-payment of dues: Jet Airways

By: | Published: February 8, 2019 1:07 AM

The airline added that it is "actively engaged with all its aircraft lessors" and "making all efforts to minimize disruption to its network due to above and is proactively informing and re-accommodating affected guests (passengers)".

Jet Airways told BSE on Thursday evening that four of its aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements.

The airline said in a statement to BSE that it regularly provides aircraft lessors “on efforts undertaken by the company to improve its liquidity”. It added:”Aircraft lessors have been supportive of the company’s efforts in this regard”. “The company also continues to provide required and periodic updates to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA),” it added.

