Fortune India’s Next 500: Check out new entrants in top 10 for 2019

In the latest edition of Fortune India’s Next 500, eight new companies have made entry among the first ten on the list. The list ranks features mid-size Indian firms that are critical to the economy in terms of employment generation and economic growth.

A sharp fall has been registered in 2019 in terms of cumulative profit of the Next 500 companies, the Fortune Indian website said. A sharp plunge of 65 per cent drop from the last year was recorded this time, it also said.

“The chief reason for this fall is the over-leveraged situation of some of the Next 500 constituents. A closer look at the list shows that just 65 companies have ratcheted up losses to the tune of a staggering ₹32,700 crore, while the cumulative profits of the remaining 435 companies add up to ₹38,320 crore, leaving a positive of just ₹5,620 crore”, it added.

Himadri Speciality Chemical (Rs 2,042.21 crore), IVRCL (Rs 2,038.67 crore), Indo Count Industries (Rs 2,025.02 crore); Brigade Enterprises (Rs 2,013.15 crore); Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) (Rs 2,005.78 crore); Engineers India (Rs 2,000.49 crore); Schaeffler India (Rs 1,986.71 crore) and Cosmo Films (Rs 1,979.16 crore) are the new entrants among the top 10 this year.