Fortis says approvals in place for fund infusion by IHH Healthcare

By: | Published: November 6, 2018 3:22 AM

Fortis Healthcare stated on Monday that all approvals required for fund infusion of Rs 4,000 crore from IHH Healthcare Berhad is in place while also indicating that the transaction is likely to be completed shortly.

Fortis said that Northern TK Ventures, a subsidiary of IHH, has received the approval by the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The company also pointed out that the fund infusion of Rs 4,000 crore with the preferential allotment will provide IHH with almost a 31% stake followed by an open offer by IHH for up to 26% of the expanded equity capital of the company.

The capital raised will primarily be utilised to complete the proposed acquisition of RHT Indian assets which will result in elimination of clinical establishment fee that Fortis pays to RHT.

Fortis also reported its quarter-ended September results on Monday wherein it recorded a consolidated loss of Rs 141.99 crore compared to a loss of Rs 23.61 crore a year ago. Of the Rs 141.99 crore reported as loss, Rs 166.72-crore loss is attributable to the owners of the company while Rs 24.73 crore profit is attributable to non-controlling interest. “Net profit for Q2FY19 primarily impacted by impairment of goodwill and investments respectively,” Fortis stated in the release.

The company also received the shareholder approval for the amendment to the Master Purchase Agreement related to the proposed acquisition of RHT Indian assets in October 2018.

Ravi Rajagopal, chairman, Fortis Healthcare, stated in the release that the impending investment by IHH would further help strengthen the business. “We are pleased that all approvals pertaining to the Fortis-IHH transaction are now in place and both the organisation are working to complete the transaction expeditiously,” he said.

