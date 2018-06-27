Fortis Healthcare Q4 net loss widens to Rs 914 crore

Fortis Healthcare reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 914.32 crore for Q4 2018.

Beleaguered Fortis Healthcare today reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 914.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018, mainly on account of continuing business challenges. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 37.52 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Fortis Healthcare said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 1,086.38 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,123.43 crore for the same period a year ago. For the fiscal year ended March, the company posted a net loss of Rs 934.42 crore. It was Rs 479.29 crore for the previous fiscal year. Consolidated income from operations of the company stood at Rs 4,560.81 crore for the fiscal, from Rs 4,573.71 crore in 2016-17.

“Net profit for the year negatively impacted by continuing business challenges, impairments and provisions,” Fortis Healthcare said. Shares of Fortis Healthcare were today trading at Rs 135.15 per scrip in morning trade on BSE, up 0.48 per cent from its previous close.