​​​
  3. Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for latest bidding round to July 3

Fortis Healthcare extends deadline for latest bidding round to July 3

Fortis Healthcare on Thursday extended https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/086f4431-2e24-45fc-b0a1-1a7381ba890c.pdf the date to submit binding bids for the cash-strapped hospital chain to July 3, the second time since it said it would start a fresh round of bidding.

By: | Published: June 29, 2018 10:34 AM
fortis, fortis hospital, fortis share price, fortis news, fortis share price bse, fortis share price nse, fortis bse, fortis bid, fortis stock, fortis stock price Fortis is also weighing offers from a consortium of Manipal Health Enterprises and private equity firm TPG, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and Radiant Life Care Private Ltd.

Fortis Healthcare on Thursday extended https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/086f4431-2e24-45fc-b0a1-1a7381ba890c.pdf the date to submit binding bids for the cash-strapped hospital chain to July 3, the second time since it said it would start a fresh round of bidding.

The company said earlier this month it would look at a new round of bids from four local and international parties, after shareholders opposed an earlier decision to accept the Hero Enterprise Investment Office and the Burman Family Office consortium’s offer worth 18 billion rupees ($262.52 million).

Fortis is also weighing offers from a consortium of Manipal Health Enterprises and private equity firm TPG, Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare Bhd and Radiant Life Care Private Ltd.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top