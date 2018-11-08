Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh quits

By: | Published: November 8, 2018 6:10 PM

Fortis Healthcare said Thursday its CEO Bhavdeep Singh has resigned but will continue in his current capacity till a successor is found. Singh has resigned from his position by communication dated November 8, 2018.

Fortis Healthcare CEO resigns, Bhavdeep Singh, Fortis Healthcare CEO quits, IHH Healthcare, Radiant Life CareThe Board of Directors of the company has considered and accepted his resignation, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. (Reuters)

Fortis Healthcare said Thursday its CEO Bhavdeep Singh has resigned but will continue in his current capacity till a successor is found. Singh has resigned from his position by communication dated November 8, 2018. The Board of Directors of the company has considered and accepted his resignation, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing. “At the request of the board, Singh has agreed to continue in his current capacity till such time his succession planning is crystallised,” the filing added.

The development comes nearly four months after the crisis-hit healthcare chain was acquired by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare, which agreed to invest Rs 4,000 crore in it by way of preferential allotment of shares. Singh has steered the organisation over the past three and a half years. The company said its board has expressed ”deep appreciation” for Singh’s leadership “in particular, during the past two years of high turbulence, his tenacity and perseverance have been instrumental in keeping the organisation steady through a very challenging period in the company’s history”.

In July this year, IHH Healthcare won the race to take control of cash-strapped Fortis beating rivals TPG-Manipal consortium in final round of bidding. Other suitors, Munjals-Burmans combines, which had earlier become the preferred bidder, and Radiant Life Care had backed out of the final round.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Fortis Healthcare CEO Bhavdeep Singh quits
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
DEMONETISATION
Demonetisation ‘key step’ in formalising economy, tackling black money: Arun Jaitley defends noteban
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Manmohan Singh calls Modi’s demonetisation ill-fated, ill-thought; says, yet to understand full impact
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Modi’s demonetisation saved India’s economy from fake growth, collapse; RBI part time director Gurumurthy explains how
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition