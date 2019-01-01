Fortis extends date to buy assets held by RHT

Fortis had spun off these assets into the business trust around five years ago.

Fortis Healthcare on Monday extended the date to complete the acquisition of Indian assets held by Singapore-listed RHT Health Trust to March 26, 2019.

The board of Fortis also approved appointment of Shirish Moreshwar Apte as the vice-chairman of the company and BSR &Co as the new auditor, the company said in a stock market filing.

This is the second extension for the acquisition of assets as Fortis in August earlier this year had said it will complete the process by December 31 instead of September 30 decided earlier.

The assets include two hospitals and 16 clinics operated by RHT subsidiaries International Hospital, Fortis Health Management, Fortis Hospital, Escorts Hearth and Super Speciality Hospital and Hospitalia Eastern.

The hospital chain in November 2017 had announced plans to purchase RHT’s assets for Rs 4,650 crore, including debt of Rs 1,152 crore, in order to consolidate the portfolio of RHT.

Fortis had spun off these assets into the business trust around five years ago. While extending the date in August, Fortis had said it was still putting in efforts to raise money for the transaction.

In order to improve the governance of the firm, the Fortis board cleared the appointment of Apte as an additional director designated as vice-chairman under the category of ‘non-executive non-independent director’.

“He will hold the office up to the ensuing annual general meeting and will be regularised, subject to the approval of the shareholders,” the filing said. Apte has been on the board of IHH Healthcare since September 2014. IHH’s binding offer to invest Rs 4,000 crore in cash-strapped Fortis was accepted in July after a long-drawn bidding war which included a consortium of Manipal Health Enterprises and TPG Capital.

IHH has a controlling 31.1% in Fortis, however, the Malaysia-based firm has not been able to make an open offer to buy 26% more shares of Fortis following a Supreme Court order on December 14, 2018 to maintain status quo in terms of selling controlling stake in Fortis.

The court is hearing a case filed by Japan’s Daiichi Sankyo seeking to recover Rs 3,500 crore awarded by a Singapore tribunal in a case against the erstwhile promoters of Fortis, Malvinder and Shivinder Singh. The board of Fortis also cleared the appointment of BSR as the statutory auditor of the company following Deloitte Haskins & Sells resigning on December 28, 2018 with immediate effect. The new auditor’s appointment will need shareholders approval in the next annual general meeting.