Fortis appoints Dr Farid Bin Mohamed Sani as director

Published: December 30, 2019 8:07:52 PM

The board has approved his appointment as a non-executive and non-independent additional director, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

Fortis Healthcare on Monday said its board has approved the appointment of Dr Farid Bin Mohamed Sani as an additional director of the company with immediate effect. The board has approved his appointment as a non-executive and non-independent additional director, Fortis Healthcare said in a filing to BSE.

“He will hold the office up to the next Annual General Meeting and will be regularised subject to the approval of the shareholders,” it added.

Farid Bin Mohamed Sani is a non-executive director at IHH Healthcare Bhd which holds around 31 per cent stake in Fortis through its subsidiary Northern TK Venture Pte Ltd. Shares of Fortis Healthcare closed at Rs 129.30 on BSE, down 1.49 per cent from the previous close.

