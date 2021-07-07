Former WhatsApp business head Neeraj Arora may rejoin Paytm board

Ahead of its initial public offer, Paytm is rejigging its board. All Chinese nationals have stepped down from the board.

Former global business head of WhatsApp Neeraj Arora is likely to rejoin the board of Paytm amid the digital payments and financial services preparing to come out with a Rs 16,600 crore worth initial public offer.

Arora, who is currently working as an advisor to an early stage venture capital firm Venture Highway, was on the board of Paytm between June 2015 to February 2018.

“Neeraj Arora is likely to join Paytm board soon,” a source aware of the development told PTI.

An e-mail query sent to Paytm did not elicit any response.

An IIT Delhi alumni, Arora had quit Paytm board after its Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma alleged that Facebook-owned WhatsApp’s UPI payment platform has security risks for consumers.

Arora was working with WhastApp when he quit the board in 2018. He has also worked with Google and Times Internet.

