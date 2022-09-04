Former Tata group chairman Cyrus Mistry dies in road accident in Maharashtra

Business tycoon and former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry died in a road accident today, while traveling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, PTI reported citing a police officer. The accident took place on the Surya River Charoti bridge on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway. Three more people were accompanying Mistry when his Mercedes car hit a divider. Other passengers in the car are reportedly injured and have been taken to a nearby hospital.

“The accident took place around 3:15 pm, when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems like an accident,” the police official said. More details will be obtained from them, he said.

Reacting on the incident, NCP MP Supriya Sule tweeted, “Devastating news my brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus.”