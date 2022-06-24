Former SBI official on advisory panel for SREI firms

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member of the advisory committee of insolvent Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) with immediate effect.

Chalasani, former deputy managing director, State Bank of India, has been appointed as a member of the committee after R Subramaniakumar resigned.

“Consequent upon resignation of R Subramaniakumar from the advisory committee with effect from June 22, 2022, it has been decided to appoint Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member of the advisory committee with immediate effect,” the central bank said.

The RBI in October had constituted the advisory committee to advise the administrator, Rajneesh Sharma, in the operations of the financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process.