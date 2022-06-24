scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Former SBI official on advisory panel for SREI firms

Chalasani, former deputy managing director, State Bank of India, has been appointed as a member of the committee after R Subramaniakumar resigned.

Written by FE Bureau
The central bank in October last year had constituted the advisory committee under Rule 5 (c) of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Rules, 2019, to advise the administrator, Rajneesh Sharma, in the operations of the financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process.
“Consequent upon resignation of R Subramaniakumar from the advisory committee with effect from June 22, 2022, it has been decided to appoint Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member of the advisory committee with immediate effect,” the central bank said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member of the advisory committee of insolvent Srei Infrastructure Finance (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance (SEFL) with immediate effect.

Chalasani, former deputy managing director, State Bank of India, has been appointed as a member of the committee after R Subramaniakumar resigned.

“Consequent upon resignation of R Subramaniakumar from the advisory committee with effect from June 22, 2022, it has been decided to appoint Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as a member of the advisory committee with immediate effect,” the central bank said.

Also Read

The RBI in October had constituted the advisory committee to advise the administrator, Rajneesh Sharma, in the operations of the financial service providers during the corporate insolvency resolution process.

More Stories on
RBI
srei

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry