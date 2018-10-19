Former SBI Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya joins Reliance Industries’ board

Arundhati Bhattacharya

Former SBI chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya has joined the Reliance Industries board as an independent additional director, the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate said in a regulatory filing. She has been appointed for five years starting October 17, 2018, subject to shareholder approval, the statement further said.

“The board of directors at its meeting held today, ie October 17, 2018, has appointed Arundhati Bhattacharya as an additional director of the company, designated as an independent director,” the RIL statement to stock exchanges said.

The appointment comes days after India-focused private equity firm ChrysCapital Advisors announced Bhattacharya as an advisor. Bhattacharya, who will advise on firm’s strategy and investments, will be working with ChrysCapital managing partner Kunal Shroff and other partners.