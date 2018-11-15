Former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh appointed CEO of OYO Hotels

Former IndiGo president Aditya Ghosh has been appointed CEO of OYO Hotels for India and South Asia market with effect from 1 December 2018. The appointment of Aditya Ghosh comes against the backdrop of efforts by the hospitality start up to accelarate growth in the India and China. “Today, we welcome Aditya Ghosh (@iamadityaghosh) as the Chief Executive Officer for OYO Hotels, India and South Asia to lead the next wave of growth at OYO. Here’s to the newest #OYOpreneur joining OYO’s mission of creating beautiful living spaces!,” OYO said on Twitter.

“His business acumen, his problem-solving capabilities, and his customer-centric approach to innovation that helped him build an influential brand that is loved by all, makes him an excellent choice for Oyo Hotels. Above all his ability to deliver growth with large-scale impact whether it is to develop an inclusive culture or in giving back to the society, makes him a great addition to the leadership team,” said Ritesh Agarwal, founder & Group CEO, OYO Hotels.

“OYO Hotels is one of the most exciting, innovative, and mission-driven companies, run by an exceptional group of people. The brand has a strong customer connect, with almost 90% organic reach and has built long-term relationships with thousands of asset partners by delivering sustained returns. I have witnessed its growth journey from being the startup of the year to one of best places to work for, to its recent entry into the unicorn club, and understand what it takes to achieve all this,” Aditya Ghosh, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, OYO Hotels and Homes, South Asia, said.

Aditya Ghosh, who is a CA by profession has been IndiGo’s president since the year 2008. He was instrumental in the steady and solid rise of IndiGo from the time it launched operations in August 2006 with a single aircraft to county’s largest airline with nearly 40 percent market share and a 161 aircraft fleet. He also saw the airline being listed at the stock exchanges.