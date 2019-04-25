Forex rates, commodity prices dent Maruti Suzuki’s Q4 net profit; firm announces dividend of Rs 80

By: |
Updated: April 25, 2019 3:22:58 PM

India's largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki's Q4 results were affected by adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, as net profit declined for the third straight quarter.

maruti suzuki, automobile sector, automobile industryMaruti Suzuki claimed that the vehicle complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulations.

India’s largest car-maker Maruti Suzuki’s Q4 results were affected by adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, as net profit declined for the third straight quarter. Maruti Suzuki’s net profit came in at Rs 1,795.60 crore, beating analyst estimates. Earlier, brokerages had expected the company to report tepid revenue growth owing to weak volume and average sale price (ASP) growth. The firm’s net sales came in at Rs 20,737.50 crore, up 0.7% on-year. Apart from adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices, higher depreciation and higher sales promotion expenses also weighed on the profits, offsetting Maruti Suzuki’s cost reduction efforts. Maruti Suzuki has also declared a total dividend of Rs 85 per share for the year.

For the entire year, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of  18.62 lakh vehicles, implying a growth of 4.7%. The net sales came in at Rs 830,26.50 crore in FY 2018-19, registering a growth of 6.3% over the same period previous year. Taking stock of  of the tepid growth, Maruti Suzuki said that the second SMG plant in Gujarat was commissioned leading to a higher depreciation expense for the year. Further, the overall market was slow and had to be supported by higher sales promotion expenses. 

Going forward, the firm expects the key positives to be a strong product portfolio, and sofetning interest rates. However, the demand environment, rising fuel prices, commodity prices and foreign exchange would be the factors to watch out for. We bring to you key highlights from Maruti Suzuki’s Q4 results.

  • The net profit came in at Rs 1,795.60 crore for quarter ended March 31st, lower by 4.6% compared to the same period previous year. Adverse foreign exchange rates and commodity prices weighed.
  • The net sales stood  Rs. 20,737.50 crore for the quarter under review, up by 0.7% over the same period last year. The firm sold 4.58 lakh vehicles in the quarter, down 0.7% on-year.
  • For the entire fiscal, the net sales in the year came in at Rs 83,026.50 crore, up 6.3% on-year. Net profit for the year stood at Rs 7,500.60 crore, lower by 2.9% compared to the same period previous year.
  • For FY18-19, Maruti Suzuki sold a total of 17,53,700 units in the domestic market, implying a growth of 6.1%. This comprised 17,29,826 units in the passenger vehicle segment, and 23,874 units of LCV, a growth of 138% over previous year. The total exports came in at 108,749 units for the year.
  • The profit before tax for the quarter declined 12.2% on-year to Rs 2,312.10 crore in the quarter. The operating EBIT declined 37.2% on-year to Rs 1,453.20 crore in the latest quarter.
  • The firm has announced a dividend of Rs 80 for the year.

