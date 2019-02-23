Ford launches new Endeavour, to compete with Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4; check price and specifications

Changes include a new front bumper that appears to enhance its rugged looks, and the chrome-plated grille

On Friday, Ford India launched the new version of its premium SUV, the Endeavour, at a price starting Rs 28.19 lakh (ex-showroom). “As one of India’s most loved, trusted and revered premium SUV brands, the Endeavour has helped each of its owners make every drive extraordinary,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president & managing director, Ford India. “Taking forward its rich legacy, the new Endeavour will also enable customers to take on the most epic adventures and conquer tough terrains with ease, while delivering on its value proposition.”

Exterior changes include a new front bumper design that appears to enhance its rugged looks; the chrome-plated trapezoidal grille, in particular, stands out. Both rear and front bumpers now have integrated skid plates to protect the car’s underbody even in extreme off-road conditions. The 18-inch alloy wheels have a new design, and the ORVMs feature puddle lamps to make it easier for drivers to get in and out of the vehicle, in dark or low-light conditions.

READ ALSO | Modi’s $5 trillion bet: PM promises to put India among world’s top 3; key challenges

Ford says the Endeavour’s wheelbase is significantly longer than competing models, giving it a more imposing stance as well as a roomier cabin. The new Endeavour introduces eight-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seat. It also gets the Active Noise Cancellation feature, a technology used in noise-cancelling headphones to help reduce low-frequency engine sounds from entering the cabin. And it’s the only premium SUV in its segment to feature a panoramic sunroof that covers up to 50% of the roof space.

The SUV features Ford’s in-car connectivity technology SYNC 3, which allows drivers to use voice commands to control the car’s entertainment system, make or receive calls, and connect mobile devices. SYNC 3 is paired to the eight-inch touchscreen. The system is Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatible. And the SUV gets the Semi-Auto Parallel Park Assist.

There are two diesel engine options: 2.2-litre four-cylinder TDCi and 3.2-litre five-cylinder TDCi. The 2.2-litre comes with a choice of manual and automatic gearboxes, while the 3.2-litre is being offered only with automatic. The 2.2-litre Titanium MT 4×2 variant is priced Rs 28.19 lakh, the 2.2-litre Titanium+ AT 4×2 is priced Rs 30.6 lakh, and the 3.2-litre Titanium+ AT 4×4 is priced Rs 32.97 lakh. (Toyota Fortuner diesel is priced Rs 29.59 lakh onwards, while Mahindra Alturas G4 is priced Rs 26.95 lakh.)