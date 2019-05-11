Ford launches Aspire Blu edition at Rs 7.51 lakh in India

Inspired by India colours at the upcoming Cricket World Cup, Ford India has launched a special \u2018Blu\u2019 edition of its compact-sedan, the Aspire. \u201cStyled to meet the expectations of the fan as well as the enthusiast, the limited edition Aspire Blu is an all-rounder, thanks to the distinct design, purposeful technology, unmatched power and safety on offer,\u201d the company said in a statement. Also read | Swiggy orders jump over 100 times as cricket fans get online food during IPL matches Available only in manual transmission of the Titanium variant, the Aspire Blu has an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.51 lakh (petrol 1.2-litre) and Rs 8.31 lakh (diesel, 1.5-litre). Changes include a black grille mesh encased in a black front grille surround, and dual-tone roof paint scheme, as also black finish alloys on 15-inch tyres. The cabin gets blue-themed interiors.