Ford India recalls 5,397 units of EcoSport for faulty lower control arm

Ford EcoSport received a major facelift in November 2017. (Reuters)

Ford India on Friday said that it is recalling 5,397 units of its popular SUV Ford EcoSport for faulty front lower control arm.

In a statement, Ford India said that it is voluntarily inspecting 4,379 EcoSport vehicles, made at the company’s Chennai plant between May 2017 and June 2017, for weld integrity of the front lower control arm. The weld strength on some of these vehicles may be below Ford specifications, which in rare cases, can potentially affect steering control.

The company is also writing to owners of 1,018 EcoSport vehicles, made between November 2017 and December 2017, to inspect their cars for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks. The voluntary inspections are in line with the company’s commitment to deliver quality vehicles to its customers.

Ford EcoSport received a major facelift in November 2017. The company also brought back the 1.0 EcoBoost engine on the Ford EcoSport with the addition of Ford EcoSport S variant.

In mid 2017, the company had recalled a little over 39,000 units of Fiesta Classic and earlier version of Figo for faulty power steering hose. Previously, Ford India recalled over 166,000 units of Fiesta Classic and Figo vehicles owing to faulty rear twist beam and power steering hose.

It is known that almost all the car majors have been recalling their popular models for one or the other reasons as per industry body SIAM’s diktat over the years.

Meanwhile, the company has reported a marked decline in its overall June sales to 18,830 vehicles as compared to 20,828 vehicles in June 2017. While the domestic sales recorded a growth of 37% to 8,444 vehicles (6,149 units in the same month last year), the export, on the other hand, dwindled to 10,386 units as compared to 14,649 units in

June 2017. With the June sales, the company is reaching one million domestic wholesale milestone.

“With one million domestic wholesale, Ford crossed a significant milestone in June and proud to be the vehicle of choice for one million families,” said Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India.