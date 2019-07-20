Ford India recalls 22,690 units of Endeavour for faulty airbag inflators

These voluntary inspections are in line with the company’s commitment to ensure complete peace-of-mind to its customers and long-term durability of their vehicles.

Ford India on Friday announced that it has decided to recall 22,690 units of its popular SUV Ford Endeavour for faulty airbag inflators.

In a statement, Ford India said that it is voluntarily inspecting front airbag inflators on 22,690 previous-generation Ford Endeavour vehicles, made at the company’s Chennai plant between February 2004 and September 2014.

The company is also carrying an inspection of Battery Monitoring System (BMS) wiring harnesses installation for all vehicles made at Ford’s Sanand plant between September 2017 and April 2019. These include Freestyle, New Figo and New Aspire.

Individual customers will be informed and requested to bring their car to the Ford dealership. These voluntary inspections are in line with the company’s commitment to ensure complete peace-of-mind to its customers and long-term durability of their vehicles.

It may be recalled that a few months ago, the Indian arm of the US auto giant had recalled 7,249 units of its popular compact SUV Ford EcoSport petrol variants. The affected cars were manufactured between November 2017 and March 2018 and could suffer from a faulty Powertrain Control Module (PCM). This may lead some of the cars to suddenly decelerate or drain their batteries. These cars were given a software update to fix the issue.

Earlier too, Ford India had made voluntary recall to inspect 4,379 units of its Ford Ecosport SUV manufactured between May 2017 and June 2017 from its plant in Chennai. Ford India says that the recall is to check the weld integrity of the front lower control arm. The company suspects that the weld strength on some of these Ecosport SUVs might be below Ford’s standards, which in rare cases affect steering control.

The company also got in touch with another 1,018 owners of Ford Ecosport to inspect the SUVs for driver and front passenger seat recliner locks. The SUVs made between November 2017 and December 2017 are affected and Ford assures quick solutions to both of the above problems.