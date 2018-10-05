Ford India drives in new ‘Aspire’, price starts at Rs 5.55 lakh

Representative Image

Ford India on Thursday unveiled its compact sedan new ‘Aspire’ at Jaipur with an introductory ex-showroom price starting from Rs 5,55,000. The car is available in five variants across two fuel options and seven colours and the company is aiming at achieving high sales target during the festival season.

Fort India’s GM (sales) Anuj Tyagi who unveiled the car at a ceremony said that the company has offered five-year or 1 lakh km warranty which includes 2-year factory warranty and 3-year extended warranty.

He said that the car has many segment-best and industry-first features.