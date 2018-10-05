​​​
  3. Ford India drives in new ‘Aspire’, price starts at Rs 5.55 lakh

Ford India drives in new ‘Aspire’, price starts at Rs 5.55 lakh

Ford India on Thursday unveiled its compact sedan new 'Aspire' at Jaipur with an introductory ex-showroom price starting from Rs 5,55,000.

By: | Jaipur | Published: October 5, 2018 12:29 AM
Representative Image

Ford India on Thursday unveiled its compact sedan new ‘Aspire’ at Jaipur with an introductory ex-showroom price starting from Rs 5,55,000. The car is available in five variants across two fuel options and seven colours and the company is aiming at achieving high sales target during the festival season.

Fort India’s GM (sales) Anuj Tyagi who unveiled the car at a ceremony said that the company has offered five-year or 1 lakh km warranty which includes 2-year factory warranty and 3-year extended warranty.
He said that the car has many segment-best and industry-first features.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top