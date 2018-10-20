Forbes listed Africa’s youngest billionaire Mohammed Dewji returns home after 9 days of abduction

​​​
Mohammed Dewji, listed by Forbes as Africa’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of $1.5 billion, thanked Tanzanian authorities for his safe return, the Mo Dewji Foundation said early Saturday on Twitter.

A Tanzanian billionaire industrialist who was abducted about nine days ago has returned home unharmed, his charitable foundation said. Mohammed Dewji, listed by Forbes as Africa’s youngest billionaire with a net worth of $1.5 billion, thanked Tanzanian authorities for his safe return, the Mo Dewji Foundation said early Saturday on Twitter. It gave no further details on his kidnapping or release.

The Daily News, a local newspaper, said his family confirmed his release. The 43-year-old was seized by unidentified people in the Tanzanian commercial hub of Dar es Salaam on Oct. 11. Dewji owns MeTL Group, a conglomerate operating in several African countries and contributing about 3.5 percent to Tanzania’s gross domestic product, according to its website.

