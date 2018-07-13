Forbes list: Who are Jayshree Ullal and Neerja Sethi? Self-made Indian-origin women in America’s rich list

Jayshree Ullal (Right) ranked 18th in the list of 60 self-made women, having a net worth of 1.3 billion dollars while Neerja Sethi (Left) ranked 21st with a net worth of a billion dollars.

Forbes list: In a proud moment for the country, two self-made Indian origin women Jayshree Ullal and Neerja Sethi have made it to America’s Forbes’ list of America’s 60 richest self-made women. Notably, Jayshree Ullal ranked 18th in the list of 60 self-made women, having a net worth of 1.3 billion dollars while Neerja Sethi ranked 21st with a net worth of a billion dollars. We take a closer look at the profiles of these top guns.

Jayshree Ullal

Jayshree Ullal has been president and CEO of Arista Networks, a computer networking firm, since 2008. Born in London and raised in India, Ullal aged 57, has been ranked on the 18th spot in the list. Arista Networks company recorded revenues of USD 1.6 billion in 2017. According to Forbes, Jayshree Ullal owns about five per cent of Arista’s stock, some of which is earmarked for her two children, niece and nephew. Notably, Ms Ullal served in various positions at Cisco Systems too. Prior to that, Ms. Ullal was a vice president of marketing at Crescendo Communications, Inc. She has also held various product and engineering positions at Ungermann-Bass, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Fairchild Semiconductor. Notably, Ullal holds a B.S. in Engineering (Electrical) from San Francisco State University and an M.S. in Engineering Management from Santa Clara University.

Neerja Sethi

Neeraj Sethi is the vice president of IT consulting and outsourcing company Syntel, a company she co-founded with her husband Bharat Desai in 1980 in their apartment in Troy, Michigan, reported PTI. Starting out with an initial investment of just $2,000, Sethi pulled in a mere USD 30,000 in first-year sales. Syntel racked up USD 924 million in 2017 revenues and has 23,000 employees, 80% of whom are in India, according to Forbes. She also served as Vice President, Corporate Affairs until November 2016.