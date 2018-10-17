Forbes list: This Indian company is among world’s 25 best employers; find out who leads rankings

Forbes’ global 2000 best employers list: It has been second year in a row that Alphabest has topped the list with Microsoft following it.

Forbes’ global 2000 best employers list: Larsen & Toubro, a leading player in country’s engineering and construction sector, has featured at 22nd rank among the top 25 companies in the Forbes’ global 2000 best employers list. The chart is topped by Google parent Alphabet. Other than L&T, the only other Indian firms to feature in the top 100 list are Mahindra & Mahindra at 55, Grasim Industries at 59 and HDFC at 91. According to the US magazine, only 24 firms list in the overall list.

It has been second year in a row that Alphabest has topped the list with Microsoft following it. The six out of 10 spots have been captured by the American companies.

For India, there are only 24 domestic companies in the list which include the state-run GIC Re ranked 106, tobacco major ITC at 108, state-run alloy major SAIL at 139, Sun Pharma at 172, Asian Paints at 179, and HDFC Bank at 183.

At 201 is Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, JSW Steel is placed at 207, at 253 is Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero Motocorp is ranked 295, Tech Mahindra comes at 351, ICICI Bank at 359, Wipro at 362, Hindalco at 378, State Bank of India is ranked 381, Bajaj Auto at 417, Tata Motors scores 437, Power Finance Corporation is at 479, Axis Bank at 481 and the state-run Indian Overseas Bank is ranked at 489, according to the list.