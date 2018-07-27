For the 1st time! Chinese province firms’ medical products on display at Chennai expo

The province’s Deputy Division Chief of Department of Commerce Zhuang Jin inaugurated the ‘2018 Zhejiang Export Fair (India)’ as part of an umbrella event ‘Medicall’, claimed to be one of the largest medical exhibitions in India.

Around 60 medical appliances companies from the Chinese coastal province of Zhejiang are showcasing their products for the first time at a trade fair which was inaugurated here today. The province’s Deputy Division Chief of Department of Commerce Zhuang Jin inaugurated the ‘2018 Zhejiang Export Fair (India)’ as part of an umbrella event ‘Medicall’, claimed to be one of the largest medical exhibitions in India. Jin, in a statement, said this is the first time that the Zhejiang province was holding an exhibition in such a large extent overseas with the theme of medical appliance.

“China has been closely cooperating with India in international trade. It is hoped that entrepreneurs from both countries are able to push the cooperation in medical industry to a higher level by resource complementation, confluction and win-win cooperation,” she said. The three-day exhibition would see 56 companies from the Chinese province exhibiting their products in about 100 booths.

As the world’s second most populous nation, India has a potential consumer market as well as medical appliance market, the statement said, adding that India stands among the top 20 in the world in spending in health care.