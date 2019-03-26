In a time warp: For phone bills, printed copy to remain default option

The regulator had started a consultation in November last year to review the mechanism and if it needs to be changed.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has decided to continue with the existing provision of providing a hard copy of bill free of cost to landline and mobile postpaid customers as the default option and not change it to electronic bill.

The regulator had started a consultation in November last year to review the mechanism and if it needs to be changed.

During the consultation process, a few stakeholders suggested that the default option needs to be changed as around 90% of postpaid subscribers have opted for paperless option and to ensure 100% e-bill, the default option should go.

They also proposed that it will save paper and environment and also the cost of printing bills has increased due to low volumes. However, other proponents argued that the default option should continue as not even 50% of the population is e-literate and low-end consumers cannot afford to have access to computers and smartphones.

As per the current mechanism, paper bill is the default option but if the customer gives an explicit consent, he can switch over to e-bill.