For every new A320neo plane, ground an old one with unmodified PW engines: DGCA to IndiGo

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday instructed IndiGo to ensure that it grounds an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine for every new A320neo plane added to its fleet. “Now onwards, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet, shall lead to one of those with unmodified engines to be grounded… the new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as was being operated by the aircraft, which will be grounded,” said a senior DGCA official.

Efforts undertaken by IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on A320neo family aircraft by January 31 next year, according to the DGCA’s instructions, do not “instill enough confidence with regard to the timely completion of the said task”, the official noted.