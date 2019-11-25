For every new A320neo plane, ground an old one with unmodified PW engines: DGCA to IndiGo

By: |
New Delhi | Published: November 25, 2019 6:13:54 PM

"Now onwards, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet, shall lead to one of those with unmodified engines to be grounded... the new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as was being operated by the aircraft, which will be grounded," said a senior DGCA official.

A320neo, airbus A320neo, DGCA, IndiGo, indigo a320neoEfforts undertaken by IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on A320neo family aircraft by January 31 next year. (Reuters)

Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday instructed IndiGo to ensure that it grounds an old A320neo family aircraft with an unmodified Pratt and Whitney (PW) engine for every new A320neo plane added to its fleet. “Now onwards, every aircraft that is added to the existing fleet, shall lead to one of those with unmodified engines to be grounded… the new aircraft may be operated on the same schedule as was being operated by the aircraft, which will be grounded,” said a senior DGCA official.

Efforts undertaken by IndiGo to replace all unmodified PW engines on A320neo family aircraft by January 31 next year, according to the DGCA’s instructions, do not “instill enough confidence with regard to the timely completion of the said task”, the official noted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. For every new A320neo plane, ground an old one with unmodified PW engines: DGCA to IndiGo
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Godrej Appliances to invest Rs 700 crore in capacity expansion over next 3 years
2Inox Wind gets SECI extension to commission 550 MW wind projects
3Tata Steel’s cost rationalisation in European operations credit positive: Moody’s