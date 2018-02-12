Foodpanda to invest Rs 400 cr to strengthen delivery network

Online food ordering and delivery platform Foodpanda India today said it plans to invest Rs 400 crore to scale up technology to ensure seamless experience across the country.

Online food ordering and delivery platform Foodpanda India today said it plans to invest Rs 400 crore to scale up technology to ensure seamless experience across the country. The company also said that it plans to hire 25,000 delivery riders in the next 12 to 15 months. The investment will focus on scaling up technology, ensuring seamless experience for partner restaurants, users and riders across all the metros and other key cities in the country, Foodpanda said in a statement. Foodpanda India CEO Pranay Jivrajka said: “Creating a strong delivery ecosystem backed by technology is one of the most fundamental needs of the Indian food tech industry.” The focus of investment is is in line with company’s go to market strategy to make a difference in the food ordering experience of its restaurant partners, customers and riders, he added. Owing to increasing urbanisation, growth in the internet population, higher disposable incomes and rising preference for online food ordering, the company is gearing itself to significantly grow the percentage of orders that are fulfilled by the depth and expanse of its delivery services, Foodpanda said. The company has menus from over 15,000 restaurants across more then 150 cities in India available on its app and website. In December 2017, Cab hailing app Ola had acquired Foodpanda with a commitment of infusion of funds to the tune of Rs 1,300 crore from parent ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd.