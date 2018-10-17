Foodpanda forays into cloud kitchen segment, acquires Mumbai-based food-tech venture Holachef

Food delivery company Foodpanda announced its acquisition of Mumbai-based food-tech venture Holachef, marking its strategic entry into cloud kitchens. The company also said it plans to launch its own brand of food products in different categories.

As part of the acquisition, Foodpanda will take over Holachef’s business including its kitchens and equipment, as well as bringing on board the company’s employees.

Holachef’s founders are set to join Foodpanda’s leadership team.

This trend aligns with the strategy adopted by other food delivery platforms like Swiggy and Zomato to expand into cloud kitchens, which already has exclusive players like Freshmenu. Foodpanda’s foray into cloud kitchens was a natural step given that Ola CEO Bhavish Agarwal has been focused on increasing Foodpanda’s market share and daily orders.