Foodio.fit: Snacking takes a healthy turn

Foodio.fit was incepted as a response to the complete lack of healthy snacking options in the Indian market. As is common knowledge, most snacks are made of unhealthy ingredients and use refined oils and processed sugar. Further, these products come loaded with preservatives, artificial sweeteners, colours, and flavours, all of which can significantly harm the health of the consumers.

Founded in 2020 by Suresh Reddy and Apoorva Gururaj, Foodio.fit’s products meet the nutritional needs of the consumers even as they taste good. The company offers healthy foods with low-carb, high-protein, multigrain, and keto options, with its products including Indian snacks, chocolate, beverages, specialty flours, and vegetable chips.

“Foodio.fit products meet specific dietary needs, including those of low-carb, keto-friendly , and multigrain nutrition. It caters to consumers who want to enjoy the snacking experience without compromising on their health and nutritional requirements,” reveal the two co-founders. For instance, the company has led the way in launching coconut water in its natural form, without added sugar or artificial flavours.

The Bengaluru-based startup has leveraged technology for delivering superior quality products, using a connected supply chain for sourcing, automated machines for production, and tech-enabled solutions to ship products to its partners and customers. With its entire value-chain connected through the use of technology, Foodio leads the segment in both efficiency and customer satisfaction, says Gururaj.

Within a short span of one and a half years, Foodio.fit has achieved impressive success. “Our numbers speak for themselves. We have 95% 5-Star reviews and operations spanning 50 cities, having delivered more than 100,000 packs so far,” says R eddy.

It has 50 products in its basket at present, with 200 new products in the pipeline. The company has adopted an incremental expansion strategy, guided by its policy of providing first-rate products, and looks to grow its customer-base by focusing on lean operations, special packaging, and in-house manufacturing.

“Foodio.fit has achieved impressive growth and financial performance from the word go,” says Gururaj. “We are growing at a rate of 25% on a monthly basis. And the most significant aspect of this performance is the fact that 30% of our customers are repeat buyers,” says Reddy.

The largest chunk of Foodio.fit’s research and development efforts is focussed on finding novel ways to marry health and taste. To that end, the company is synergising its operations across the value chain and aims to come up with integrated facilities that enhance its outsourcing, processing, manufacturing, and retailing capabilities. Also important in this context is

its agenda of launching products at affordable prices in the price-sensitive Indian market. “The future is very bright as the company seems all set to take the leadership position in the category of healthy snacks,” say the two co-founders.

HEALTHY MUNCHING

* The startup has leveraged technology for delivering superior quality products

* It has 50 products in its basket at present, with 200 new products in the pipeline

* Foodio.fit’s products include Indian snacks, chocolate, beverages, specialty flours, and vegetable chips.