Zomato to turn 40% of delivery fleet into power-assisted bikes

By: | Updated: February 12, 2019 7:06 AM

Currently, the company has over 5,000 cyclists operating across 12 cities in India, with the majority of the fleet being in Delhi-NCR, Zomato said in a statement.

Food on the pedal: Zomato to turn 40 per cent of delivery fleet into power-assisted bikes

Online restaurant guide and food ordering firm Zomato on Monday said it is planning to convert 40% of its delivery fleet into power-assisted bikes in two years. It said the move is motivated by environmental reasons and in response to traffic and parking issues.

Currently, the company has over 5,000 cyclists operating across 12 cities in India, with the majority of the fleet being in Delhi-NCR, Zomato said in a statement. The company provides food delivery services in 150 cities across the country with a last-mile delivery fleet of 1.5 lakh partners, it added.

