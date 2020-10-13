  • MORE MARKET STATS

Food delivery volumes reach pre-Covid peaks: Zomato CEO

By: |
October 13, 2020 2:45 AM

“A number of cities are now at over 120% of pre-Covid peaks,” Goyal said in a tweet on Monday. Zomato had been betting on the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) season and the subsequent onset of festivities to nudge sectoral recovery.

In a report released last month, the company had claimed that occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, Teacher’s Day, and Independence Day saw a massive spike in orders.

Food delivery volumes in India have reached the pre-Covid peaks and the sector is expected to grow at around 15-25% month-on-month for the foreseeable future, said Deepinder Goyal, founder & CEO at Zomato.

Customers, who had not ordered since the first day of lockdown, are 20% more likely to order for the first time during such festivals and occasions. The overall food delivery sector clocked close to 85% of pre-Covid GMV (gross merchandise value) in September, higher than about 75% recorded in August, the company had said.

“A few weeks ago, WHO also categorically stated that people should not fear food, or food packaging, or processing or delivery of food. “People should feel comfortable and safe,” Goyal said in the tweet.

Zomato has received about 9.2 crore orders since March 23, Goyal said. Investors are increasingly placing bets on the segment that has been fairly quick to bounce back from the pandemic-led disruption.

Zomato that leads the food delivery space jointly with Swiggy has raked in around $220 million in funding so far this year with more in the offing. Swiggy has raised about $156 million in two tranches.

