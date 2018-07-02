Food delivery platform Swiggy appoints Vivek Sunder as its first COO

Sunder has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry. (Reuters)_

Food delivery platform Swiggy today said it has appointed Vivek Sunder as its first chief operating officer (COO).

As COO of the company, Vivek will be responsible for its operating units. He will be in-charge of developing and executing company’s strategic direction and priorities to drive organisational growth and operational excellence, Swiggy said in a statement.

“I am confident that his proven track record and extensive experience, coupled with a laser-focus on industry-leading operational practices will drive and extend Swiggy’s upward trajectory,” Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety said.

Sunder has over 20 years of experience in the FMCG industry and has been working at the intersection of business and technology across several leadership roles and geographies at Procter & Gamble (P&G). His most recent role was as the Managing Director, P&G, East Africa.