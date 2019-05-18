Food delivery giant DoorDash’s valuation likely to be $13 billion with new $500 million round

The company told Bloomberg in December it tripled annual sales in 2018 and recorded net revenue of $107 million in November.

Even by today’s standards of giant funding rounds ? which pushed venture capital investment in 2018 to highs not seen since the dot-com boom ? DoorDash has been unusually active.

Food delivery juggernaut DoorDash Inc. is raising at least $500 million from investors in a funding round that will likely value the company at about $13 billion, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

The final size of the funding round is still being determined, and could easily exceed $500 million, said the people, who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

A spokeswoman for DoorDash declined to comment.

Launched in 2013 as an app-based food delivery service, DoorDash competes against the likes of Grubhub Inc. and Uber Technologies Inc.’s UberEats, which allow consumers to order food from their favorite restaurants.

It raised $400 million in February at what the company said at the time was a $7.1 billion valuation. That round brought its total funding to about $1.4 billion, from investors including Sequoia Capital, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and Dragoneer Investment Group.

The technology news site the Information earlier reported some details of the most recent fundraising.

