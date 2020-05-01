Focus should be to improve self-reliance in mineral production: PM Modi

He gave directions to target thermal coal import substitution particularly when a huge coal stock inventory is available in the country this year (File image)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said special focus should be laid on improving country’s self-reliance in production of minerals and their in-country processing. In a meeting to discuss ways to boost the coal and mining sector, Modi also said that the mineral sector should benchmark its operations to international standards.

“He also directed to aim for reducing delays in obtaining clearances and partnering with states to facilitate increase in private investment to boost the economy. He gave directions to target thermal coal import substitution particularly when a huge coal stock inventory is available in the country this year,” an official statement said.

Discussion in the meeting also involved ensuring easy and abundant availability of mineral resources from domestic sources, upscaling exploration, attracting investment and modern technology, to generate large scale employment through transparent and efficient processes.

“Auctioning of additional blocks, encouraging wider participation in auctions, increasing the production of mineral resources, reducing the cost of mining and cost of transporting, increasing ease of doing business while also reducing carbon footprint with environmentally sustainable development also formed important part of the discussions,” the statement said.