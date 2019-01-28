Focus on know-how, data and information: Patrick Kilbride, Senior V-P, GIPC

Through the work of DIPP and CIPAM and other stakeholders, we see an effort to make IP laws work not just for foreign investors, but also for domestic innovators by making it easier to register patents and trademarks.

Recently, the US Chamber of Commerce launched an innovation initiative in India that will explore how policymakers can harness innovation capital in India and around the globe. Called the Fair Value for Innovation, it was launched by the US Chamber’s Global Innovation Policy Center (GIPC) at the Raisina Dialogue in Delhi, where GIPC senior vice-president Patrick Kilbride said: “The promise of India’s innovation ecosystem is real, and the US industry has a stake in it.” In an interview with FE’s Vikram Chaudhary, he added that all countries, including India, need to master intellectual property rights (IPR) to be ready for tomorrow’s intangible economy. Excerpts:

The word ‘jugaad’ has entered the global language, but do you see jugaad-style frugal innovation happening in the West?

One major MNC ran an ad campaign on the slogan: “We don’t make a lot of the products you buy; we make a lot of the products you buy better.” Not every innovation represents a quantum leap forward. Incremental innovation is indispensable to technological progress; it deserves to be respected and protected.

Can there be situations where copyrights or patents arrest the popularity of an innovation?

Jugaad’s label as frugal innovation tells the whole story: Where property rights in innovation are difficult to secure or enforce, investments in innovation will be commensurately small. Frugal innovations are a great place to start, to build a culture of creativity and efficiency. Making the leap from frugal to transformative innovation requires a system of property rights that enables significant, risky, long-term investments.

Why do governments, at times, resort to price controls on innovations?

Price controls are politically-corrupting and economically-destructive; they are anathema to private investment. Countries that utilise price controls have less access to a range of innovative products. If every country resorted to price controls, it would have a chilling effect on global investment in innovation.

How can the Indian government help the cause of aspiring student-innovators?

India has made a significant political investment in its National IPR Policy and appears to be following through on that commitment. Through the work of DIPP and CIPAM and other stakeholders, we see an effort to make IP laws work not just for foreign investors, but also for domestic innovators by making it easier to register patents and trademarks.

Will the Fourth Industrial Revolution affect innovation?

Soon we will look at today’s IPR as the addition and subtraction of the knowledge economy. The industrial assets of tomorrow’s economy are know-how, information and data—intangible assets. Making a market for these assets will be far more complicated than simply protecting patents, copyrights and trademarks, more like algebra and calculus. An economy needs to walk before it can run, and all countries need to master IPR to be ready for tomorrow’s intangible economy.