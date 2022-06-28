Focus on design, quality and packaging, says Piyush Goyal to handicrafts exporters

Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday asked handicraft exporters to focus on quality, design, brand promotion and packaging to boost manufacturing and outbound shipments. He also urged them to look at ways to increase the income of artisans and craftsmen.

Handicraft exports have increased by about 30 per cent to Rs 33,000 crore in 2021-22.”We need to focus on quality, design, brand promotion and packaging. There is an infinite potential in the sector,” Goyal said at an award function. He said that the ministry has database of about 30-35 lakh artisans and “we need to look at ways how we can change their lives”.

The minister asked the industry to come out with new and innovative ideas. However, he added that new ideas should not be linked to government subsidies as it would not help the sector. He also said that in places like Delhi Haat and handicraft emporiums, new artisans should get chance to showcase their products. These places should not be cornered by a bunch of same people year after year, he added.