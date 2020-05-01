FMCG sector sees lowest March-quarter growth in past three years: Nielsen

“Retailer driven Big Days could be an important lever to drive growth for the FMCG industry in the future months,” Nielsen said. (Representative image)

India’s FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) sector grew at 6.3% in the three months to March 2020, registering the lowest first-quarter growth in the past three years and also lower than Nielsen’s estimated forecast of 8-9%, as the coronavirus pandemic dampened growth prospects, the market research firm said in a report released on Thursday. The segment grew at 7% in the October-December quarter of 2019.

Analysts at Nielsen said the industry clocked a decent growth of 7.5% in January and February 2020 but growth slid to 4% in March due to the onset of Covid-19. “This led to a slowing down of overall growth for the quarter,” analysts said.

The FMCG sector is expected to grow anywhere in the range of 5%-6% during the July-December period. Nielsen also revised the full-year growth forecast to 5%-6% from the initial 9%-10%. The downward forecast comes amid an extended lockdown that has crippled the auto, retail and travel segments while dealing a blow to movement of non-essentials. “People are moving away from discretionary spending and focusing on financial security,” Nielsen said in the report. Supply chain disruptions coupled with exodus of migrant labourers and increasing unemployment will also weigh on the FMCG sector’s growth, analyst at Nielsen said.

Smaller towns in India with a population of less than 10 lakh witnessed “significant slowdown” in March. “The initial recovery in January and February (2020) was driven by food categories. In March, there was a significant slowdown across FMCG categories, more pronounced in non-food categories,” Nielsen said.

While large manufacturers, classified as those with an annual turnover of more than Rs 600 crore, continued to witness volume growth in March, smaller players who generate sales of less than Rs 100 crore annually, grew at 5%. The mid-sized companies were the most impacted in March, the report said.

Among the four zones of India, the east zone was under “maximum stress” in Q1 2020 while the south zone continued to sustain growth.

“Retailer driven Big Days could be an important lever to drive growth for the FMCG industry in the future months,” Nielsen said. Drivers of growth across Big Days turns out to be the non-food basket on the back of deeper volume discounts, specific assortment of brands and segments in product categories.