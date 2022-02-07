FMCG firms focusing on Ayurveda and immunity-boosting products amid pandemic

FMCG companies such as Dabur, Marico, Emami, ITC and even new age brands are increasingly focusing on Ayurveda-based and immunity-boosting products. The trend among consumers increased the FMCG immunity portfolio unit sales by 13.5 per cent in 2020 from 3.9 per cent in 2019.

In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, FMCG companies such as Dabur, Marico, Emami, ITC and even new age brands are increasingly focusing on selling Ayurveda-based and immunity-boosting products. These brands are continuously increasing their portfolio of immunity-boosting products in line with the accelerated consumer shift to healthy foods and beverages options. With the onset of Covid-induced pandemic, consumers are now demanding for immunity boosters and this trend is boosting FMCG immunity portfolio unit sales by 13.5 per cent in 2020 from 3.9 per cent in 2019, confirmed market researcher Kantar.

“People have become more inclined to prophylactic health remedies, especially immunity boosting products. In view of this changing consumer behaviour, we revamped our portfolio mix with immunity boosting healthcare gaining prominence. We have not only increased our R&D spends but are also ensuring that innovations are targeted and quick to market,” Mohit Malhotra, Chief Executive Officer, Dabur India Ltd, told Financial Express Online.

Dabur rolled out 50-60 new products within months of the Covid outbreak, ranging from products like Tulsi Drops, Haldi Drops, range of Health Juices like Dabur Amla Juice, Dabur Giloy-Neem-Tulsi Juice, Dabur Giloy Ras, Dabur Aloe Vera Juice, Dabur Wheatgrass Juice, etc. “We continue to add more products to our portfolio and offer age-old Ayurvedic remedies in convenient and modern formats,” Mohit Malhotra said.

Emami has launched immunity-boosting products under its Zandu Healthcare umbrella, like Ayush Kwath Powder and tablets, Zandu Tulsi drops, Zandu Haldi drops, Zandu Jatiphalrasadi Churna (Health detox) etc. ITC, in order to jump on the opportunity, has partnered with direct selling company Amway India for distributing its new immunity beverage. Marico launched immunity-boosting products under its Saffola brand. Not only these, dairy companies in the likes of Mother Dairy and Amul launched immunity-boosting range of products (with turmeric, tulsi, genger, etc.). Similarly, new age brands in the likes of Oziva, Upakarma Ayurveda, among others, picked up during the pandemic due to their focus on immunity-boosting range of products.

FMCG companies all set with an immunity-boosting portfolio

FMCG firms are offering a series of immunity and nutrition-based food products and are betting on this portfolio to ‘make up for any losses in the discretionary products business’ in case the wave continues or worsens. Majors in the likes of Dabur are not only also increasing their R&D spends but are also ensuring that innovations are targeted and quick to market.

“Since the onset of Covid-19 pandemic, people are focusing on their diet, nutrition intake, and how they can possibly boost their immunity and overall health. We offer superfood, plant-based multivitamins and other products to strengthen immunity for both adults and kids. We are all geared up for 2022 with new product and category launches. The focus will be on offering clean and plant-based wellness products enriched with Ayurvedic herbs,” said Aarti Gill, Co-founder, OZiva.

With no evidence-based products or medicines to combat coronavirus infection, capitalising on India’s Ayurveda lineage, people have increasingly turned towards Ayurveda-based solutions. “From Ayurveda’s standpoint, commonly available natural herbs that are found in the kitchen like Black Pepper, Tulsi, Turmeric, Jeera, Fennel and Kesar can do wonders for our immunity. We offer products based on these ingredients and they are doing extremely well with the consumers. In the coming months, we are also launching our range of food products inspired by Ayurveda and fortified with nutrients – under the brand name Mysca. These are a range of cookies in four variants, all inspired by classical Ayurvedic formulas,” said Puneet Aggarwal, Director and CEO, Nirogam.

Meanwhile, according to Dabur quarterly results, its Ayurvedic Ethicals business continued to grow at over 8 per cent in Q3 of 2021-22. “Dabur’s share in the Chyawanprash category improved by 200 bps to 63.6 per cent. In the Honey market, Dabur reported a market share gain of 180 bps. We have now expanded this portfolio with the launch of new formats and products like Dabur Vita (a power format), Dabur Chyawanprakash tablets, Chyawanprash SS and Honey Tasties to help increase consumption and penetration,” said Mohit Malhotra.

Supply hindrances?

While there may or may not be further restrictions/ curfews due to the pandemic, FMCG companies have become more agile with their supply chain and distribution strategy than ever and have learnt from the first two waves. “The industry has slowly and steadily adapted to the new normal. We have strengthened our supply chain and distribution network while also being prepared for uncertain impacts of Covid. Also, there is a huge focus on regionalising the supply chain,” said Aarti Gill.

Furthermore, even as inflation and price hike has been ‘unprecedented in the third quarter of 2021-22’, brands are handling it through calibrated price increases in addition to cost optimisation to mitigate the impact.