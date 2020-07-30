FMCG finds relief in Bharat with rural outpacing urban India in revival; these factors helped uplift demand

Various government policies such as higher allocation of MGNREGA incomes, skilling of migrant workers and other factors such as good monsoon have contributed to rural revival.

After a year of lull in FMCG sales in Bharat, rural India has finally begun to outpace urban India in terms of consumption. “We are seeing a bigger and bigger revival in consumption in month of June. In June, the revival was higher in rural areas than urban India,” Sharang Pant, Head — Retail Measurement and Retail Vertical, Nielsen Connect South Asia, said at Nielsen’s FMCG Q2 Snapshot virtual event on Thursday. Various government policies such as higher allocation of MGNREGA incomes, skilling of migrant workers and other factors such as good monsoon which led to higher acreage of crops have contributed to rural revival.