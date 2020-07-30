  • MORE MARKET STATS

FMCG finds relief in Bharat with rural outpacing urban India in revival; these factors helped uplift demand

By: |
Published: July 30, 2020 12:56 PM

After a year of lull in FMCG sales in Bharat, rural India has finally begun to outpace urban India in terms of consumption.

FMCG companies, localised lockdowns, ITC, GCPL, Godrej Consumer, COVID-19 cases, FMCG products, FMCG sectorVarious government policies such as higher allocation of MGNREGA incomes, skilling of migrant workers and other factors such as good monsoon have contributed to rural revival.

After a year of lull in FMCG sales in Bharat, rural India has finally begun to outpace urban India in terms of consumption. “We are seeing a bigger and bigger revival in consumption in month of June. In June, the revival was higher in rural areas than urban India,” Sharang Pant, Head — Retail Measurement and Retail Vertical, Nielsen Connect South Asia, said at Nielsen’s FMCG Q2 Snapshot virtual event on Thursday. Various government policies such as higher allocation of MGNREGA incomes, skilling of migrant workers and other factors such as good monsoon which led to higher acreage of crops have contributed to rural revival.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. FMCG finds relief in Bharat with rural outpacing urban India in revival these factors helped uplift demand
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mother Dairy to expand into bread and sweets as it looks to move beyond dairy
2Xiaomi sued by mobile and video R&D firm InterDigital for allegedly copying patented technology
3India found cyber security lapses at NPCI in 2019, says government document