FM Sitharaman eases regulatory, tax compliance burden amid Covid-19; here’s what more could be done

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced major regulatory and compliance relief for individuals and companies, easing the burden on customers and businesses alike amid the coronavirus lockdown. Extension of deadline for filing I-T returns and GST returns to 30 June 2020; raising threshold limit to initiate IBC proceeding from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1 crore; extending the deadline to avail benefit from Sabka Vishwas Scheme; and waiving off penalty, late fee, and interest were among the highlights of the relief measures announced. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a major lockdown in 32 states and UTs of India, the industry was waiting for more measures.

Sector-specific measures, cash flow & liquidity enhancement measures, special help to auto and pharma, straight away cancelling the initiation of IBC proceedings to support the MSME sector, are among the major demands of the industry. “Extension in timeline for reference under IBC could also have been announced without waiting till 30th April. Now everybody is looking for the Economic Task Force to complete its exercise and announcement of the economic package,” Hari Hara Mishra, Director, UV ARC, told Financial Express Online.

In order to protect the MSME sector from the headwind of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is also suggested to stop the initiation of IBC proceedings on the sector. “Depending on how the situation evolves, as stated by the FM, there may be a requirement to suspend initiation of IBC proceedings to support the MSME sector and ensure that the same is able to recoup from the loss it is currently suffering,” Karan Mitroo, Partner, Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, told Financial Express Online. If the same is implemented one may also need to consider the impact of the banks and financial institutions and provide some measures to ease the burden on them as well, he added.

Here are some other notable industry and expert views: