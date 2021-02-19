FM Nirmala Sitharaman interacts with top industry captains of Tamil Nadu

The India Cements Ltd Managing Director N Srinivasan said he thanked the FM for presenting an ‘outstanding’ budget that would spur growth.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday held an informal meeting with top industrialists of Tamil Nadu to elicit their views on the budget she presented on February 1.
TVS Motor Chairman Venu Srinivasan, MRF Ltd Chairman M Mammen, India Cements Ltd Vice Chairman N Srinivasan, former Ashok Leyland Chairman R Seshasayee and Apollo Hospitals MD Sunita Reddy were among those who took part in the meeting, sources said.