Fly for just Rs 979 with Air India’s latest offer on flight tickets

Tickets can be purchased from the Air India website, airline and city booking offices, call centres and travel agents on a first come first served basis.

National carrier Air India is offering air tickets starting from Rs 979 one-way fare on the domestic sectors in the economy class and Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive, an airline spokesman said.

Air India has offered air tickets at very affordable all-inclusive rates on its domestic and international sectors in the economy class as its tribute to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day, the spokesman said.

The tickets with these special fares will be on sale for three days starting from January 26 to 28, 2019 and will be valid for travel till September 30, 2019, the spokesman said.

Tickets can be purchased from the Air India website, airline and city booking offices, call centres and travel agents on a first come first served basis.

On the domestic sectors, the lowest one-way fares starts from Rs 979 in the economy class to Rs 6965 in the business class, all-inclusive, he said.

On the international sectors the lowest round-trip fares to the US starts from Rs 55,000 in the economy class. The fares start from Rs 32,000 on the UK and Europe sector, while for Australia, the fares start from Rs 50,000 in the economy class.

For the Far East Asia and South East Asia sectors, the fare starts from Rs 11,000. Similar low fares are on offer for the SAARC and Gulf countries as well, he said. Offering for business class fares are equally attractive in all the international sectors as well, the spokesman said.