Floods drown buyer sentiment too as car sales dip

Passenger vehicle sales in August were down nearly 1% year-on-year, monthly data released by automakers on Saturday suggested. This has been attributed to heavy floods in Kerala and other states in the country. With sales down in July due to high base effect and in August due to flood in some states, which dented demand, manufacturers are a worried lot as this time the festival season begins in October unlike September last year. With Shradh observed in September, a period which is considered inauspicious for new purchases, demand is expected to be slow in September also. Manufacturers hope that the festival season of October and November will see perk in demand. If that doesn’t happen, the year will not be good in terms of sales. In short, the first worrying signs are crossing the minds of the manufacturers.

Some players said that despatches were also slow during August and might be the same in September because everybody will be storing for higher despatches to dealers during the festival months of October and November.

The top four carmakers reported domestic sales of 2,16,193 units last month as against 2,18,188 units sold in August 2017.

The state of Kerala witnessed unprecedented floods in August. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also received high rainfall during the monsoon season, thereby impacting vehicles sales.

Passenger vehicle sales are down for the second consecutive month after July witnessed a 2.71% decline in the domestic car market. It was on account of a high base last year, when sales had spiked due to the GST roll-out. July was the first time in nine months that passenger vehicle sales had declined.

Passenger vehicle sales for Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) were down 3.7% to 1,32,232 units in August as against 1,37,339 units in the same period last year. While MSIL’s passenger car sales dipped 1.4% y-o-y to 1,14,261 units last month, the utility vehicles (UV), which include cars like the Brezza and S-Cross, sales were down 16.2% at 17,971 units in August 2018.

For Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), the second-largest carmaker in India, domestic sales last month went from 47,103 units to 45,801 units, down 2.8% y-o-y.

On the other hand, Tata Motors reported a 28% jump in its monthly sales on the back of strong demand for Tiago and Nexon models. Its sales grew from 14,340 units in August 2017 to 18,402 units last month. UV maker Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) also reported a 2% increase in its domestic sales to 19,758 units.

Honda Cars India reported a marginal decline in its domestic sales to 17,020 units in August. The company had sold 17,365 units in the domestic market in August 2017, HCIL said in a statement. The company also exported 601 units last month. “There was an impact of Kerala floods and heavy rains in many parts of the country, combined with GST-related high base effect of August 2017. We hope to recover quickly and keep growing strongly with rollout of attractive offers through the festive season ahead,” HCIL senior vice-president and director, sales and marketing, Rajesh Goel said.

Rakesh Batra, partner and national leader, automotive sector, EY, added: “Kerala was flooded during Onam festival, which hurt car sales in August.”

Gaurav Vangaal, senior analyst, IHS Market, attributed low domestic sales last month to the high base effect. Passenger vehicle sales were up 14% y-o-y in August last year. “The high base effect continued in August as well. People who had delayed purchases due to GST rollout were buying cars in August 2017, making the base for this year high,” Vangaal said.

In July, MSIL reported a 0.6% y-o-y decline in domestic sales while M&M was down 6% y-o-y units. According to analysts, domestic sales would continue to remain subdued next month due to the Shradh period.

In the commercial vehicles category, Tata Motors reported a 26% jump in its monthly sales to 39,859 units due to uptick in industrial activity and infrastructure spending by the government. The domestic sales in August 2017 stood at 31,556 units.

Ashok Leyland, the second-largest commercial vehicle maker in India, posted sales of 17,386 units last month against 13,637 units in August 2017.